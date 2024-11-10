Meritage Portfolio Management Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,548 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.15% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,685,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth $9,907,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,626,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,494,000 after purchasing an additional 160,297 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $7,287,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,531,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.96. 453,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,689. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.79. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $49.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The firm had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

