MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

NYSE MDU opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $12.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

See Also

