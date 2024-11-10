McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 11,165 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.3% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $41,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 67,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.8% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.4% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,446 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,381 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $298.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 178.99%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,596 shares of company stock worth $10,698,289. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.46.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

