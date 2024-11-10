McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Arvest Investments Inc.

Arvest Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 332,616 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $93,782,000 after purchasing an additional 45,533 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,698,289. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded up $4.31 on Friday, reaching $298.97. 3,279,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,858,855. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $317.90. The company has a market cap of $214.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 178.99%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Baird R W lowered McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.46.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

