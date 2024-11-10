Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 809 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 111.5% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.8% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 34,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 12.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.85.

AMT opened at $201.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 85.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.83. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $170.46 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 273.42%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

