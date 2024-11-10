Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,887 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,887 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.9% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $70.37 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $50.97 and a 1 year high of $70.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.20 and its 200-day moving average is $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

