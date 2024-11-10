Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,032 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,888,000. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $7,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,641,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,486,000 after acquiring an additional 288,093 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 642.2% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 104,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 90,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 43,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $22.34 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.52.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

