Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Shares of KO opened at $63.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.17%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 40,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $2,804,826.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,619.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Chang sold 40,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $2,804,826.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,619.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,748 shares of company stock worth $14,274,431 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

