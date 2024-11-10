Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $995,000 Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 102,479 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 472.5% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $247,635,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,967,157.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 8,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $406,646.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,322.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $247,635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,967,157.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,482,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,202,496. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $58.39 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $58.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a PE ratio of 291.96 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

