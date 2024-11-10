Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $936,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,019,000 after buying an additional 17,943,042 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,804,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,707,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,535,000 after acquiring an additional 894,519 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,153,000 after acquiring an additional 770,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,610,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,203,000 after purchasing an additional 597,770 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.91 and a 52-week high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

