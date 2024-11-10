Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 572.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

QQQ opened at $514.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $484.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.30. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $369.57 and a twelve month high of $514.92.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

