Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,666 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $494.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.42. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

