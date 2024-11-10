Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,298 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

IJH opened at $65.93 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average is $60.34.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

