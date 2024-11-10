Match Group’s (MTCH) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MTCH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.20 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

Get Match Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTCH

Match Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,143,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,218. Match Group has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $42.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Match Group by 54.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Match Group by 87.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.