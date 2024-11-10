Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by River Global Investors LLP

River Global Investors LLP grew its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Match Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Match Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Match Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 171,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. Hsbc Global Res raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Match Group Stock Down 1.8 %

MTCH stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,143,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,218. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.96.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

