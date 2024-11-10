Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Increased by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 46.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,938,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Mastercard by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 30,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.9% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Mastercard from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.17.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 327,370 shares of company stock valued at $153,495,958. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $524.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $386.74 and a one year high of $528.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $499.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

