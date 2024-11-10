Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $730.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.85.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $619.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.34. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $448.73 and a 1 year high of $633.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $549.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $556.56.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.47%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 411.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

