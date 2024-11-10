Maiden Cove Capital LLC Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Maiden Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 4.7% of Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,698,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,605,000 after purchasing an additional 705,199 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,325,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,854,000 after buying an additional 3,483,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,689,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,342,000 after acquiring an additional 65,765 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,498,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,687,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,171 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,782,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,896. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1577 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.