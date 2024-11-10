Maiden Cove Capital LLC Invests $871,000 in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Maiden Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,083 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,307,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,798,000 after buying an additional 1,681,738 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,293,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,007,000 after buying an additional 1,015,494 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,056,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,776,000 after acquiring an additional 217,830 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,205. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.37. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

