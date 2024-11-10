Maiden Cove Capital LLC Buys New Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Maiden Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 133.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after acquiring an additional 228,107 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,784,000. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 141,699 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 230,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 76,879 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $2,748,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $52.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,341. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.13. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

