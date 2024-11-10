Maiden Cove Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 15,985 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Maiden Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,985 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.1 %

F traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.97. 45,463,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,746,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on F. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.02.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

