Macquarie Group Limited (MQBKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.7113 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Macquarie Group Stock Performance

Shares of MQBKY stock traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,713. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.22. Macquarie Group has a one year low of $101.94 and a one year high of $165.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

