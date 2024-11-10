Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Purchases 507 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Westwind Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $70.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $50.97 and a 52 week high of $70.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

