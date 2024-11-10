Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New $355,000 Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 23.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $90.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -239.42%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

