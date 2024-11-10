Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,569 shares during the quarter. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF accounts for 3.2% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC owned 3.13% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIIG. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of FIIG opened at $20.91 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

