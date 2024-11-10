Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LYFT. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lyft from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.23.

Lyft stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 28,925,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,179,118. Lyft has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -111.13 and a beta of 2.04.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $27,439.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 929,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,502.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $27,439.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 929,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,502.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 8,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $99,795.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 764,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,988,544.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,664 shares of company stock worth $380,048. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lyft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 683,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 430.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 77,578 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

