Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 1,344.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,707 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of DoorDash worth $60,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DASH. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 98.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 31.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 101.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 39.4% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 81,249 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total transaction of $12,014,289.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $895,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,651,994.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 81,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total value of $12,014,289.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,539 shares of company stock worth $46,439,330 in the last three months. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.40. 2,320,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,429,784. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.43. The company has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of -380.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.58 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DoorDash from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.12.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

