Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48,810 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $130,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,551,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.33.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW traded down $7.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,008.08. 1,094,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,063. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $912.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $813.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.66 billion, a PE ratio of 156.78, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $615.54 and a 1-year high of $1,024.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total value of $652,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,924. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 100 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,050. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total value of $652,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,924. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,791,181. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

