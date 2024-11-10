Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,817,399 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,125,777 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 0.9% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of TJX Companies worth $213,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after buying an additional 1,269,792 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,341,392,000 after acquiring an additional 346,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TJX Companies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,849 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 33.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,347,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TJX Companies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,265,171 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $689,812,000 after purchasing an additional 662,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,785,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,502. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.26 and a twelve month high of $121.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

