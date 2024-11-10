Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0032 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.57 million and $565.65 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 806,557,528 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 806,545,356.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00316741 USD and is up 3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $15.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

