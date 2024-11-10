Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Issues Earnings Results

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.
Lipocine Trading Down 14.8 %
Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lipocine stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Lipocine as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPCN
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lipocine
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.