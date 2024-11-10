Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Issues Earnings Results

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Lipocine Trading Down 14.8 %

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lipocine stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Lipocine as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPCN. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Lipocine in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

