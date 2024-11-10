Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 99 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth $356,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 13.7% in the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 283,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $105.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.15.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup set a $128.00 target price on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.