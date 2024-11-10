Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 89 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VYM opened at $132.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.11. The company has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $101.53 and a 52 week high of $132.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

