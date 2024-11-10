Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 245 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49,383.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $374,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after acquiring an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 51.2% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 893,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $356,524,000 after acquiring an additional 302,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 40,221.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 266,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 265,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,166.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,166.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,246 shares of company stock valued at $33,839,308. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $536.45 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.49 and a twelve month high of $538.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $493.92 and a 200-day moving average of $451.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.