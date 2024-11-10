Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 423.8% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 393.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 202.5% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $59.00 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.08.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.4755 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

