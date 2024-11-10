Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $343,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 57,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in General Dynamics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $741,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $309.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.58. The company has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $238.31 and a 52-week high of $313.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

