Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in McKesson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $613.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $513.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $551.60. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $431.35 and a twelve month high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 243.82% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $625.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.