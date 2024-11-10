Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 345 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Income Research & Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% during the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 704.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $70.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average of $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $233.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $74.27.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,853,327.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Phillip Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.83 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

