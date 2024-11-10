Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LNC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $103,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,184. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Lincoln National by 6.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 13.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

