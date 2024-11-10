Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 289,296 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,296 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,938,000 after buying an additional 4,907,948 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,219,000. Stairway Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $219,879,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,054,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,339,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,869 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $115.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.70.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

