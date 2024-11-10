Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,055,070 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 59.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055,070 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 4.8% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $28,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAU. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,652,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,852,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,616 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,396,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,243,000 after purchasing an additional 712,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,877,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 493,911 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.67.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

