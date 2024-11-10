Liberty Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 525.2% during the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 29,730 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $178.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.57. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $136.11 and a 52-week high of $179.26.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.