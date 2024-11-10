Liberty Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,701 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000.

DFEM stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

