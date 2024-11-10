LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 222722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.
LPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.
LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in LG Display by 101.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 40,035 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 21.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 33,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 32.2% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 101.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 45.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period.
LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
