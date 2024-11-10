LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 222722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get LG Display alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LG Display

LG Display Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in LG Display by 101.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 40,035 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 21.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 33,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 32.2% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 101.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 45.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period.

LG Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.