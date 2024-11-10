Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $860,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 324.2% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $201.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 billion. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

