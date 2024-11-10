Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 255.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,895 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 0.8% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390,083 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 6,352,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after buying an additional 2,328,560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,213,000 after buying an additional 1,990,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,415,000 after buying an additional 1,488,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $184.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $139.03 and a 12 month high of $184.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.68 and a 200-day moving average of $170.47.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

