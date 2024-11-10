Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $10.96 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.95% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $10,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 114,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 26,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $121.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.98 and its 200-day moving average is $108.32. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $87.54 and a one year high of $121.32.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.