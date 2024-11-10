Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,677.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 350.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 45,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.03. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $46.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

