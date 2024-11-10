Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 348.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.6% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 49.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Barclays lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,217.70 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $914.50 and a twelve month high of $1,239.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,161.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,088.58. The company has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total transaction of $1,118,880.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,407,347.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,322 shares of company stock worth $18,280,698 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

