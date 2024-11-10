Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 95.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,041 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.2 %

Netflix stock opened at $795.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $721.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $670.54. The stock has a market cap of $339.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $434.35 and a 52 week high of $799.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,023.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,202,828.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $60,023.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,112 shares of company stock valued at $169,954,456. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $748.15.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

